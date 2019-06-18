'Last Chance U' Returns to Kansas in New Trailer for Upcoming Season

Screenshot via @lastchanceU

By Charlotte Carroll
June 18, 2019

Last Chance U will be back in Independence, Kansas to follow the Indy Pirates.

The community college team will be featured again on the upcoming season of Netflix's Last Chance U: Indy Part 2, which will premiere July 19 on the streaming site. A teaser trailer for the fourth season was released Tuesday. 

Spoiler alert: The Emmy-nominated series will again highlight coach Jason Brown, who led the team to a 2–8 record last year. But the bigger news came after the season ended when Brown resigned after it was revealed he referred to himself as Hitler in a text message he sent to a German player.

It will be the first time the series has highlighted a losing team.

