Last Chance U will be back in Independence, Kansas to follow the Indy Pirates.

The community college team will be featured again on the upcoming season of Netflix's Last Chance U: Indy Part 2, which will premiere July 19 on the streaming site. A teaser trailer for the fourth season was released Tuesday.

Jason Brown and the Indy Pirates are back. Last Chance U: Indy Part 2 launches July 19. #LCUNetflix pic.twitter.com/MyjusJOyq3 — Last Chance U (@LastChanceU) June 18, 2019

Spoiler alert: The Emmy-nominated series will again highlight coach Jason Brown, who led the team to a 2–8 record last year. But the bigger news came after the season ended when Brown resigned after it was revealed he referred to himself as Hitler in a text message he sent to a German player.

It will be the first time the series has highlighted a losing team.