Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't mince his words when discussing his thoughts on Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger on Wednesday.

Mayfield, a former Sooner and Heisman Trophy winner, delivered some strong opinions on Norman's SportsTalk 1400 (KREF) when asked if the Longhorns could be national championship contenders this season.

"They said that when they beat Notre Dame a couple years ago [in 2016] and they won two or three games after that," Mayfield said. "I'm sick of that crap."

Mayfield then took a shot at Ehlinger after being reminded of the quarterback's proclamation that Texas was back after its Sugar Bowl win over Georgia.

"He couldn't even beat Lake Travis, so I don't really care ... his opinion on anything winning," Mayfield said. "You know, Westlake's a great program, but the two best quarterbacks to come out of there are Drew Brees and Nick Foles. Sam can stay down there in Texas.

"That'll stir the pot," Mayfield added. "He doesn't like me, and I hope he knows I don't like him either."

Mayfield and Ehlinger crossed paths on the football field only once in college. Mayfield led Oklahoma to a 29–24 victory by throwing for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Ehlinger had 278 passing yards, 106 rushing yards and two total scores in a losing effort.

Last season, Ehlinger led Texas to a wild 48–45 victory over Oklahoma, racking up 386 total yards and five touchdowns. Oklahoma still finished the season with a Big 12 conference championship.