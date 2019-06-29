Former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen has been hospitalized with an infection, according to Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones.

Jones shared a message on Twitter on behalf of Lorenzen's family, who said the former quarterback was brought to the hospital on Friday after not feeling well for a few weeks. Lorenzen was placed in ICU and is battling an infection, kidney and heart issues.

"He is fighting with every thing he has and his immediate family by his side," the statement read.

Jared Lorenzen’s family has asked me to share this update on his condition



Prayers for my good friend pic.twitter.com/lOmFGiPeAm — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 30, 2019

Jones first tweeted on Friday night that Lorenzen had been hospitalized due to an infection. The radio host said he spoke to Lorenzen's mother, who requested privacy for the family.

I just spoke to Jared Lorenzen’s mother. He has been admitted to the hospital with an infection and is dealing with some medical issues at this time



She asks for prayers from the Big Blue Nation and privacy at this time



Prayers for one of the best people I know — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 28, 2019

Lorenzen, nicknamed "The Hefty Lefty," played for four seasons at Kentucky from 2000-03. As a freshman, he led the SEC in passing yards with 3,687 and threw for 528 against Georgia. The Kentucky native still holds the school record for most career passing yards with 10,354.

Lorenzen wasn't selected in the 2004 NFL draft but was later picked up by the Giants. He played as Eli Manning's backup quarterback in 2006 and 2007. After the NFL, Lorenzen played in some indoor football leagues until he suffered a broken leg which ended his career. He struggled with his weight after retirement, and admitted that he weighed over 500 pounds before he started "The Jared Lorenzen Project."