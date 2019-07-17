Four-star quarterback Haynes King has committed to playing at Texas A&M.

In an interview with the Longview News-Journal on Wednesday, King made the announced that he had chosen the Aggies over Tennessee.

"[Coach] Jimbo Fisher, he's proven to develop quarterbacks and put them into the [NFL]," King told the News-Journal. "He's been very successful at that. He coaches you hard, and I'm used to that. He coaches you like you're his son."

King's decision comes after nearly three weeks of contemplation. The 6'3", 185-pound quarterback previously made official visits to Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn and Duke in May and June.

The No. 2 quarterback in Texas and No. 79 recruit nationally regardless of position, per 247Sports, King is also the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the nation. In addition to Fisher, King references his familiarity with the Aggies' offense as a reason he chose Texas A&M.

"Most of the plays they run I’ve either already run or I’ve seen, so I’m comfortable with their offense," King said. "But they’re selling me on running that offense and a couple of times a game utilizing my legs. At certain points in the game, you need a game-changer, and everybody’s not looking for that (QB run), they pop them with that and it’s a game-changing play."

King will play in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game after leading Longview High to a 16-0 record and the Texas 6A D-II state championship as a junior. He passed for 3,877 yards, 42 touchdowns with just four interceptions in 2018, and rushed for more than 650 yards.