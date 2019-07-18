ESPN's College GameDay Will Be at Auburn vs. Oregon for Week 1

ESPN's College GameDay announced it will spend its first game of the season with Auburn vs. Oregon.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 18, 2019

Can you picture the signs? The crazy fans? The crisp fall mornings and loud college bands?

It's almost here. 

ESPN's College GameDay announced the network will spend its first game of the season with Auburn vs. Oregon. The team will broadcast live from Sundance Square in Fort Worth, Texas, on August 31 as the two teams face off at 7:30 p.m. ET from A&T Stadium in the 2019 AdvoCare Classic.

The game is a rematch of the 2011 BCS Championship Game, which was the final game of the BCS era. The 2019 game is only the second meeting between the two in history. In 2011, Auburn defeated Oregon 22-19 with a field goal as time expired. 

The Ducks went 9–4 last season and finished the year with a win over Michigan State in the RedBox Bowl. Auburn ended the year 8–5 with a win over Purdue in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

