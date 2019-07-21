LSU's Insane Newly Renovated Locker Room Gives Each Player a Sleep Space

LSU's football team shared the renovations to its Football Operations Building on Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 21, 2019

It's extreme makeover time in Death Valley.

LSU's football team shared the renovations to its Football Operations Building on Sunday, and the change is something else, complete with beds for each player in the locker room. The biggest change was the updated design giving an individual sleep space so players can rest after a game, between practices and classes, or any other time. The chairs can now be placed in a seated or lounge position. They're each complete with iPad mounts to study film and a charging station, while the above compartment has charging capabilities as well.

In a video clip, LSU's director of equipment Greg Stringfellow says the $28 million renovation was really based around the athletes and the athlete's functioning in mind.

In addition to the extreme locker room makeover, the rest of the facilities got an update, including the dining area. 

The first renderings were released in March 2018. The renovation for the building, which originally opened in 2005, planned to add nearly 25,000 square feet to the space.

LSU opens its season against Georgia Southern on August 31.

