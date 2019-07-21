It's extreme makeover time in Death Valley.

LSU's football team shared the renovations to its Football Operations Building on Sunday, and the change is something else, complete with beds for each player in the locker room. The biggest change was the updated design giving an individual sleep space so players can rest after a game, between practices and classes, or any other time. The chairs can now be placed in a seated or lounge position. They're each complete with iPad mounts to study film and a charging station, while the above compartment has charging capabilities as well.

In a video clip, LSU's director of equipment Greg Stringfellow says the $28 million renovation was really based around the athletes and the athlete's functioning in mind.

Setting The Standard pic.twitter.com/d7QUJfKL6M — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019

There are locker rooms... And then there's the #LSU locker room pic.twitter.com/3f7FG8QDu8 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019

In addition to the extreme locker room makeover, the rest of the facilities got an update, including the dining area.

Everything you need in one building. The best of the best. pic.twitter.com/9fECMV15ri — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 21, 2019

Best in the Country... Just Wait pic.twitter.com/yxrxb3iNXr — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 21, 2019

The first renderings were released in March 2018. The renovation for the building, which originally opened in 2005, planned to add nearly 25,000 square feet to the space.

LSU opens its season against Georgia Southern on August 31.