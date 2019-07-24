Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Exploring Morning Kickoffs With Fox

Scott said the Pac-12 could be kicking off at 9 a.m. PT.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 24, 2019

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott is considering having morning kickoffs for the 2019 season and beyond, NBC Sports's Bryan Fischer reported on Wednesday.

According to Fischer, Scott has already had preliminary conversations with Fox about having teams kick off at 9 a.m. PT. 

"We’ve discussed it recently. That would be new and out of the box for our conference but I’ve tried to put everything on the table. There’s a lot of frustration from fans in certain markets to the late night kicks," Scott told NBC Sports. "I'd like to see one or two games this season that are 12 noon (ET) kicks be Pac-12 games and see what markets might respond positively to that."

Scott said the early start could combat the low exposure the conference has faced due to late night games. With 9 a.m. starts, the Pac-12 would gain some added visibility on the Eat Coast by playing during the noon window as soon as this season. 

Scott added that he has only just begun seeking feedback from the league's athletic directors about the idea. The schools' involvement in the early kickoff would be voluntary.

