Pac-12 Annonuces Championship Game Will Move to Las Vegas in 2020

The championship game will be played in Las Vegas beginning in 2020.

By Emily Caron
July 24, 2019

The Pac-12 football title game will move to Las Vegas for 2020 and 2021, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced on Wednesday. The Pac-12 championship game has been played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. since 2014.

Scott also announced recommendations from an independent external review of the league's officiating, which came into questions following the replay review scandal that occurred last fall during the Washington State-USC game.

A presumed targeting call against Washington State linebacker Logan Tago was overturned by a "third party" from the Pac-12, despite both the replay booth and Pac-12 command center agreeing that Tago's hit on USC quarterback J.T. Daniels warranted an ejection. The conference's general counsel and senior vice president of business affairs Woodie Dixon overturned the call and kept Tago in the game. Dixon, however, was not a formally-trained official.

The review suggested an organizational structure change where the head of Pac-12 officiating will now have a direct line of contact to Scott, a detailed manual of procedures for collaborative replay, significant enhancements to the officiating training program and more public explanations of significant calls.

All the recommendations will be adopted.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message