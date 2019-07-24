The Pac-12 football title game will move to Las Vegas for 2020 and 2021, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced on Wednesday. The Pac-12 championship game has been played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. since 2014.

Scott also announced recommendations from an independent external review of the league's officiating, which came into questions following the replay review scandal that occurred last fall during the Washington State-USC game.

A presumed targeting call against Washington State linebacker Logan Tago was overturned by a "third party" from the Pac-12, despite both the replay booth and Pac-12 command center agreeing that Tago's hit on USC quarterback J.T. Daniels warranted an ejection. The conference's general counsel and senior vice president of business affairs Woodie Dixon overturned the call and kept Tago in the game. Dixon, however, was not a formally-trained official.

The review suggested an organizational structure change where the head of Pac-12 officiating will now have a direct line of contact to Scott, a detailed manual of procedures for collaborative replay, significant enhancements to the officiating training program and more public explanations of significant calls.

All the recommendations will be adopted.