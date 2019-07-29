Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma could be on his way out of Tuscaloosa after just one season with the Crimson Tide.

According to Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com, the 2018 SEC All-Freshmen team performer has entered the transfer portal with the squad starting up practice for the upcoming season this week.

This is the second time Anoma has entered the transfer portal this offseason with the first coming back in February. He withdrew his name less than 24 hours later and then rejoined the team in time for spring practice.

Standing 6'5" and 252 pounds, Anoma was a five-star prospect coming into school. As of Friday, he was not enrolled in classes at Alabama.