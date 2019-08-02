Report: Ex-FSU QB Deondre François Now Enrolled At Hampton University

Former Florida State quarterback Deondre François is reportedly now playing at Hampton University.

By Scooby Axson
August 02, 2019

Former Florida State quarterback Deondre François is now enrolled at Hampton University as a graduate transfer, reports The Daily Press' Dave Johnson.

Francois was a two-year starter at Florida State before he was dismissed from the program in February.

Before he was let go, his girlfriend posted on Instagram that he abused her. Francois was not charged with a crime after being investigated on an unrelated domestic battery incident.

It was reported earlier that Francois planned to walk on at Florida Atlantic.

Francois started 11 games for the Seminoles in 2018, after missing the entire 2017 with a knee injury, throwing for 2,731 yards, with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions

