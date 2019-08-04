TCU kicker Cole Bunce is out indefinitely and might miss the upcoming season after a motorized scooter accident, coach Gary Patterson told reporters.

Patterson said that Bunce had emergency surgery after he was knocked off a scooter during a traffic accident Thursday, but he gave no specifics on Bunce's injuries.

"I don't think he'll be able to play the rest of the year," Patterson said. "Sometimes you have luck and sometimes you have no luck at all."

According to an accident report obtained by ESPN, Bunce was driving the scooter Thursday morning around 10 a.m. ET when a car turned left in front of him as the car attempted to pull into a driveway. Bunce had the right of way, according to the report. Bunce was knocked off his scooter and then transported to the hospital.

Bunce, a senior, went 12-for-12 on extra-point attempts and was 4-for-9 on field-goal attempts last season.

TCU opens the year on Aug. 31 at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.