A misdemeanor cocaine possession charge against Georgia Southern starting quarterback Shai Werts was dropped on Thursday, the prosecutor in Saluda County, S.C., told the Savannah Morning News. The 21-year-old was cleared one week after arguing with police officers over a white substance on his vehicle that Werts contested was "bird poop" but officers said tested positive as cocaine.

Saluda County Deputy Solicitor Al Eargle said the substance, which was on the hood of Werts' vehicle when he was pulled over for speeding on July 31, could not be proven to be cocaine. Tests revealed that no controlled substance was present on the samples that were taken. However, Werts will still receive a speeding ticket.

The initial police report said that a white substance collected from the vehicle tested positive for cocaine in two separate field tests. In dash cam footage of the stop, Werts can he heard telling the officers, "That's bird s---. I swear to God. Can I tell you something? That's bird s---."

The officers said that couldn't be true "unless the bird inhaled cocaine."

Werts was suspended from the Eagles after his arrest but returned to the team on Sunday.

The redshirt junior was an All-Sun Belt Conference second-team selection in 2018 during Georgia Southern's 10–3 campaign. Werts threw for 987 yards, rushed for 908 and tallied 25 total touchdowns. He is expected to start against LSU on Aug. 31.