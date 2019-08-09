Nick Saban said he wants Alabama and every Power 5 school to play "at least 10 Power 5 games," according to ESPN's Chris Low.

"I've always said, 'Let's play all Power 5 games,'" Saban told Low. "I was in the NFL where we played all the games against NFL teams. But let's play at least 10 Power 5 games. It would be better for the players, better for the fans, and I think you wouldn't have to worry that if you lost a game that you wouldn't have as much of a chance to still be in [the College Football Playoff]."

The SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and Pac-12 compose the Power 5. Notre Dame would also be considered both a Power 5 school and a Power 5 opponent in Saban's plan.

Saban's plan has the SEC scheduling three-game series' with Power 5 schools annually. The schools would play a home-and-home and additionally play one neutral site game.

Alabama has played 17 Power 5 games since 2016 against teams that finished the season in the AP Top 25. The Crimson Tide will play just one Power 5 team out of conference in 2019, Duke. They also play New Mexico State, Southern Miss and Western Carolina.

Saban is seeking his seventh national title and sixth with Alabama in 2019. The Crimson Tide lost to Clemson in the 2018 national championship.