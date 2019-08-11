Report: Alabama LB Josh McMillon Likely Out for Season

Alabama inside linebacker Josh McMillon is likely out for the upcoming season after suffering a knee injury at the team's scrimmage, according to reports.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 11, 2019

Alabama inside linebacker Josh McMillon is likely out the upcoming season after suffering a knee injury at the team's scrimmage Saturday, reports AL.com's Matt Zenitz.

According to Zenitz, there's a small chance McMillon, a redshirt senior, could return late in the year.

McMillon recorded 14 tackles, one for a loss, in 10 games last season. He had been working with the first-team defense throughout the offseason.

The Crimson Tide already lost freshman running back Trey Sanders to a season-ending foot injury.

Alabama went 14–1 last season, ending with a 44–16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide open the season against Duke on Aug. 31. 

