Arizona State coach Herm Edwards named true freshman Jayden Daniels as the team's starting quarterback on Monday night.

If Daniels takes the first snap for the Sun Devils on Aug. 29 against Kent State, he will become the first true freshman to start a season opener in school history.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity," Daniels said in a statement. "I'm just out here trying to make the team better and help us win."

Daniels beat out two other true freshmen—Joey Yellen and Ethan Long— and redshirt junior Dillon Sterling-Cole for the job. Yellen was named the No. 2 for the job, according to The Athletic's Doug Haller.

Daniels was the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports. He committed in December out of San Bernardino, California, and enrolled early.