Report: HBO Discussing 'Hard Knocks' Style Show With Alabama, Penn State

Showtime produced similar programs in previous seasons with Navy and Notre Dame. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 13, 2019

HBO is in negotiations with four schools for a weekly behind-the-scenes show during the 2019 season, according to ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.

The network behind the hit show Hard Knocks is reportedly considering Alabama, Arizona, Penn State and Washington State. Showtime has previously run three seasons of weekly behind-the-scenes programs and chronicled Notre Dame, Florida State and Navy from 2015-17.

"As we do with all opportunities we feel can enhance our program, we are exploring the prospect of working on this project with the appropriate officials from all parties involved," Penn State said in a statement.

HBO is following the Raiders through the 2019 preseason. Episode 1 of the five-episode season aired on Aug. 6 and Episode 2 will air on Tuesday night. 

Hard Knocks is now in its 14th season. The show followed the Ravens in its inaugural season in 2001.

