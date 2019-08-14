There's nothing like a Wolverine-Buckeye rivalry.

Following the news that Ohio State is looking to trademark "The" in The Ohio State University, Michigan responded with an appropriate troll.

The main account for the university tweeted a potential new logo with the caption for the trademark emblem "TM." The revised look features a prominent "Of" as a play on "The."

Ohio State submitted its application on Aug. 8, but the news broke Wednesday and left many laughing at Ohio State's business plan.

Michigan and Ohio State's rivalry is a long and storied tradition so it should come as no surprise that something as simple and silly as a trademark application brought out the best jokes. Ohio State's retort? Fans quickly posted the Buckeyes winning record for The Game as of late: Michigan last won in 2011.