Why Are Florida and Miami Playing So Early?

Find out why Florida and Miami are opening the season so early this year. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 16, 2019

Florida and Miami will open the college football season on Aug. 24 this year, which is the earliest start date for any major college football season since 2003.

It's also the earliest ever start for Florida or Miami, plus it's even rarer that a big Power 5 matchup will occur in Week 0. 

So why are the Gators and Hurricanes getting a jump on the schedule?

The reason is that ESPN moved the game up in March as part of its kickoff to celebrate 150 years of college football. The game was originally scheduled for Aug. 31 before ESPN approached both schools about moving the contest, and the move was approved by the NCAA. The only other FBS game scheduled for that day is Arizona at Hawaii.

The two schools last met on Sept. 7, 2013, which resulted in a 21–16 Miami win.

The teams will kick off at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 7 p.m. ET. Florida will then face UT Martin on Sept. 7, while Miami will next take on North Carolina on Sept. 7. 

