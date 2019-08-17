Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore faces misdemeanor gun charges after being arrested for carrying a loaded gun without a license, according to the Austin Police Department.

According to a police affadavit obtained by KXAN, Moore was arrested on July 5 after police noticed a man with a firearm on the city's camera system HALO. Police saw a man "remove a firearm from his waistband, walk in between two vehicles, appearing to chamber a round by pulling the slide of the gun to the rear, and then place the firearm back into his waistband."

Police officers found Moore, saying he matched the description of the suspect, and arrested him at gunpoint. They found a Glock 19–9mm pistol in his waistband, according to the affadavit.

"The pistol contained a 30 round magazine with a live round which was loaded into the chamber ready to be fired," the affadavit said.

KXAN reports Moore did not have a license for the gun and was released on a $6,000 bond. He has a court date scheduled for August 22.

Texas coach Tom Herman released a statement on Moore's arrest.

"We're aware of the situation with Joshua Moore. We have talked with him and his family and are handling this internally at this time, but will continue to monitor the legal process. We will determine any further action upon the completion of that process."

Moore played in six games as a freshman last season before suffering a shoulder injury. He tallied seven receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown.