Texas Walk-On Mason Ramirez Surprised With Scholarship

This is one film session that Texas' Mason Ramirez will remember forever. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 19, 2019

The Texas Longhorns placed a few players on scholarship last week, but one more surprise was saved for walk-on Mason Ramirez this week.

Ramirez was watching film of a recent scrimmage with teammates and was dubbed the "player of the game" before a Breaking News banner flashed on the screen. The notice then said, "Mason Ramirez, you're on scholarship." Cheers broke out as he was surrounded by his teammates. 

"Growing up, I'd have given anything for one day in this room," Ramirez said. "Running down that field one day with my state on my chest and my family on my back, I looked at my parents and said we did it."

Ramirez joined the Longhorns for spring practice in 2018 as a defensive back.

No. 10 Texas opens its season against Louisiana Tech on Aug. 31.

