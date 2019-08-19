Clemson is No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll, ending a run of three straight years where Alabama lead the preseason edition. The Tigers took home 1,540 points, edging the Crimson Tide's 1,496.

Dabo Swinney's Clemson is coming off a national championship season where it routed Alabama in the title game and brings back star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a wide array of offensive weapons. Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the top five.

The Top 25 is determined by voter rankings for college football's best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first place vote, 24 for second place and so on through to the 25th team, which receives one point, per AP. The team with the highest point total leads the rankings.

The college football season set to kick off on Saturday, Aug. 24 when Miami and Florida meet at Camping World Stadium. Unlike the AP poll, the Tide edged the Tigers in SI.com's preseason Top 25.

View the full poll below:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. UCF

18. Michigan State

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford

Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi State 87, Miami (FL) 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise State 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno State 8, Utah State 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 5, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma State 3, Arizona State 3, Arizona 1, USC 1