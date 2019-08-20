Wife of Arkansas State Coach Blake Anderson Dies of Cancer

The wife of Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson dies following cancer battle.

August 20, 2019

The wife of Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson died a day after the school announced that he was taking a leave of absence so he could take care of her.

Anderson announced his wife's death on social media early Tuesday morning, saying that his wife, Wendy, was in "no more pain" and had "no more suffering."

"She passed as peacefully & gracefully as you could ever hope just a few minutes before midnight with me laying right beside her," Anderson said.

Wendy Anderson, 49, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 as her husband took leave before the start of that season as well.

It is not know when Anderson will return to the sidelines, but defensive coordinator David Duggan will coach the team in his absence.

"I will continue to be in communication with Coach Anderson both on a personal and professional level, but we will obviously respect and honor any amount of time he needs before he feels he can return," athletic director Terry Mohajir said in a statement.

Arkansas State opens the season against SMU on Aug. 31.

