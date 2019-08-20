Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has named true freshman Bo Nix the team's starting quarterback, the team announced Tuesday.

Nix had been battling fellow Joey Gatewood for the spot throughout fall camp in one of the more intriguing quarterback competitions of the summer.

The 6'2'', 207-pound Nix is the son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix. He enrolled with the Tigers early after being the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2019. Nix set Alabama state records with more than 12,000 career total offense yards and 161 career touchdowns.

Gatewood is a redshirt freshman that had one pass and three carries for 28 yards last season.

Auburn opens the season at home against Oregon on Aug. 31 in one of Week 1's marquee matchups. The Tigers are No. 17 in Sports Illustrated's preseason Top 25.