Arizona and Hawaii will kick off their respective 2019 seasons on Saturday. Kickoff from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats struggled in year one with Kevin Sumlin in 2018, finishing 5–7, 4–5 Pac-12. Quarterback Khalil Tate tossed 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions, but he ran for just 224 yards after tallying 1,411 rushing yards in 2017.

Hawaii enters 2019 looking to reach consecutive bowl games for the first time since 2007-08. The Rainbow Warriors finished 8–6 in 2018, but they lost to Louisiana Tech in 2018.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game via CBSSports.com