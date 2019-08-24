College football is back and ESPN's College GameDay was on-site at one of the country's most storied rivalries, ready to kick off the season.

Broadcasting live from Walt Disney World ahead of Miami's clash with Florida at Camping World Stadium on Saturday night, the show began with Week 0 instead of Week 1, when it typically starts.

The Sunshine State rivals have met 55 total times, with Miami holding a 29–26 edge in the series. Saturday marks the first meeting between the two since 2013 when the Canes took home a 21–16 victory. ESPN's traveling show was live in Orlando ahead of the action.

While Lee Corso in a giant Mickey Mouse hat was a sight to see itself, we've also rounded up some of the best signs from the Saturday morning broadcast.

Corso was ready for GameDay at @WaltDisneyWorld! pic.twitter.com/Z6dC1KOKAl — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 24, 2019

Check out all the best signs from Walt Disney World:

Don’t forget to use your blinker 🚗 pic.twitter.com/uDM1KTIrWW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 24, 2019

The rivals will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium.