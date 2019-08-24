Miami vs. Florida Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Camping World Kickoff

How to watch Miami face Florida in the Camping World Kickoff on Saturday, August 24.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 24, 2019

Florida and Miami will open the college football season Aug. 24 at the Camping World Kickoff. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. ET.

It's the earliest start date for any major college football season since 2003. It is also the earliest ever start for Florida or Miami, plus it's even rarer that a big Power 5 matchup will occur in Week 0. 

Last season, the Gators went 10–3 with a win over Michigan in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, while the Hurricanes ended the year at 7–6 with a loss to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The two schools last met on Sept. 7, 2013, which resulted in a 21–16 Miami win.

Florida will then face UT Martin on Sept. 7, while Miami will next take on North Carolina on Sept. 7.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game via WatchESPN.

      Modal message