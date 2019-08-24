Florida and Miami will open the college football season Aug. 24 at the Camping World Kickoff. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. ET.

It's the earliest start date for any major college football season since 2003. It is also the earliest ever start for Florida or Miami, plus it's even rarer that a big Power 5 matchup will occur in Week 0.

Last season, the Gators went 10–3 with a win over Michigan in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, while the Hurricanes ended the year at 7–6 with a loss to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The two schools last met on Sept. 7, 2013, which resulted in a 21–16 Miami win.

Florida will then face UT Martin on Sept. 7, while Miami will next take on North Carolina on Sept. 7.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game via WatchESPN.