Tennessee sophomore cornerback Bryce Thompson was arrested Saturday night on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault, the Knoxville News Sentinel's Mike Wilson reported on Sunday.

According to court records obtained by the outlet, Thompson was jailed following alleged threats he made during a verbal altercation with a woman at a campus dormitory. Witnesses, including the hall director, reportedly told police that Thompson told the woman he would "slap the s--- out of you" and threatened to shoot up the school.

Thompson and the woman both told officers they have been in a relationship for four years. The woman added that the argument began in Thompson's dorm room after she found fake eyelashes belonging to someone else before moving to the stairwell of the dorm.

Police officers reported Thompson was "extremely upset and agitated" upon their arrival to the scene, noting that a metal gate had been detached from its hinges, damaging a wall.

Thompson denied making any of the threats and was released from jail on a $3,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Knox County General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.

"We are aware of the situation and are waiting for additional information while the appropriate processes take place," a Tennessee spokesperson told Knox News on Sunday morning.

Coach Jeremy Pruitt is expected to address the issue during his weekly press conference on Monday.

Thompson, a freshman All-American last season, recorded 24 solo tackles, a forced fumble and three interceptions for the Volunteers in 2018.

Tennessee opens the 2019 season against Georgia State on Aug. 31.