Report: Tennessee CB Bryce Thompson Arrested, Charged With Domestic Assault

Thompson was arrested following threats he made during a verbal altercation with a woman on campus.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 25, 2019

Tennessee sophomore cornerback Bryce Thompson was arrested Saturday night on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault, the Knoxville News Sentinel's Mike Wilson reported on Sunday.

According to court records obtained by the outlet, Thompson was jailed following alleged threats he made during a verbal altercation with a woman at a campus dormitory. Witnesses, including the hall director, reportedly told police that Thompson told the woman he would "slap the s--- out of you" and threatened to shoot up the school.

Thompson and the woman both told officers they have been in a relationship for four years. The woman added that the argument began in Thompson's dorm room after she found fake eyelashes belonging to someone else before moving to the stairwell of the dorm.

Police officers reported Thompson was "extremely upset and agitated" upon their arrival to the scene, noting that a metal gate had been detached from its hinges, damaging a wall.

Thompson denied making any of the threats and was released from jail on a $3,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Knox County General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.

"We are aware of the situation and are waiting for additional information while the appropriate processes take place," a Tennessee spokesperson told Knox News on Sunday morning.

Coach Jeremy Pruitt is expected to address the issue during his weekly press conference on Monday.

Thompson, a freshman All-American last season, recorded 24 solo tackles, a forced fumble and three interceptions for the Volunteers in 2018.

Tennessee opens the 2019 season against Georgia State on Aug. 31.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message