Florida Band Director Injured in Attack After Miami Season-Opener

The marching band director for Florida was injured in an attack by a Miami fan following the team's win at the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando on Saturday.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 25, 2019

The marching band director for Florida was injured in an attack by a Miami fan following the team's win at the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando on Saturday, reports the Orlando Sentinel. 

According to the Sentinel, band members were on their way back to the bus when a female Miami fan tried cutting though the group. Director Jay Watkins "went out to try to stop this person and when he did, somebody else grabbed him behind in a chokehold and threw him on the pavement," Gators spokesman Steve Orlando told the Sentinel

Watkins suffered bumps and scrapes on his elbow and his head but was treated by a paramedic and took the bus back to Gainesville, Florida. Orlando said Watkins will be OK, and the director declined to press charges, but the incident was taken down in a report. 

No students were injured in the attack, but according to the Sentinel, one woman become upset and her nose bled. 

Florida beat Miami, 24-20, in the Week Zero matchup. 

