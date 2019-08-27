Alabama junior running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson have been suspended for the first half of the team's season opener against Duke, AL.com's Joseph Goodman reported on Tuesday.

According to Goodman, Harris and Robinson—the team's top two running backs—will begin the season on the sidelines after missing a team function.

Harris, a former five-star prospect, rushed for 783 yards and four touchdowns in 2018 behind Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs. Robinson had 272 rushing yards and two touchdowns as a reserve last year.

The two backs' suspensions come after coach Nick Saban announced that Trey Sanders, a five-star back in the class of 2019, would be out indefinitely with a broken foot.

Freshman running back Keilan Robinson is now expected to start for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama opens the season against Duke at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.