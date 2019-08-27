Tropical Storm Tracker: Dorian Could Impact Florida State-Boise State Game

Tropical storm Dorian is expected to hit the state of Florida this weekend.

By Emily Caron
August 27, 2019

Tropical Storm Dorian is projected to hit the state of Florida this weekend and is approaching with torrential downpours and heavy wind. Several forecasts show the storm hitting the Jacksonville area on Saturday, where Boise State and Florida State are supposed to face off at the Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field in both program's respective season openers.

The game could be moved up given that Boise State is scheduled to travel to Florida on Thursday. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Current projections show the storm hitting the area Saturday night through Sunday morning.

“We are monitoring weather projections for the potential storm, as are the officials in Jacksonville, at Boise State, and at ESPN and the ACC,” Florida State Athletic Director David Coburn said in a statement provided to the Idaho Statesman. “It is too soon to make any decisions, but when they are made, the safety of the student-athletes and the fans attending the game will, as always, be the top priority.”

Saturday marks the official Week 1 of the 2019 college football season.

This post will be updated as the storm continues and announcements are made regarding games in the affected Florida area.

