College Football Staff Picks Against the Spread for Week 1 Games

Quickly

  • Auburn or Oregon? Utah or BYU? Our college football staff picks every important Week 1 game against the spread.
By The SI Staff
August 27, 2019

Week 1 of the college football season is here, and with a full slate of games, SI's college football staff will start our weekly picks against the spread.

Below, our staff's writers and editors make their picks for Week 1. We will be recording each person's ATS records the entire season, but for now everyone is tied for first (and last) place at 0-0. The list of pickers: Ross Dellenger, Joan Niesen, Laken Litman, Max Meyer, Tim Rohan, Molly Geary, Scooby Axson and Michael Shapiro.

UCLA at Cincinnati (-3)

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Clemson (-36)

No. 14 Utah (-5.5) at BYU

Ole Miss at Memphis (-6)

South Carolina (-9) vs. North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium

No. 2 Alabama (-35) vs. Duke at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

Northwestern at No. 25 Stanford (-6.5)

Boise State vs. Florida State (-5) at TIAA Bank Field 

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 16 Auburn (-3.5) at AT&T Stadium 

Fresno State at USC (-13.5)

Houston at No. 4 Oklahoma (-24.5)

No. 9 Notre Dame (-20) at Louisville

