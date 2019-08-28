Cal Football Unveils New Locker Room Gifted by Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers gave a donation in June to help renovate the Bears' locker room.

By Jenna West
August 28, 2019

The Cal football program has unveiled its new locker room that was gifted by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Bears tweeted out a video of their players seeing the locker room for the first time. Several players and head coach Justin Wilcox shared messages to thank Rodgers for his generous donation.

Rodgers, an alumnus of the university, gave a seven-figure donation in June to help renovate the locker room and create the Aaron Rodgers Football Scholarship. 

"I'm pleased and proud to make this gift to support Cal football," Rodgers said about the donation. "My years at Cal were among the best years of my life. My time in Berkeley created lasting, unforgettable memories. Coach [Justin] Wilcox was on the coaching staff when I was a Bear, and I am excited about the team's direction with Justin pointing the way."

The Bears open the 2019 season at home against UC Davis on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

