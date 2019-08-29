Sportsbooks Split on Clemson, Alabama as National Championship Favorites

The Tigers are the betting favorite at New Jersey sportsbooks, while Alabama is the favorite in Las Vegas.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 29, 2019

No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama have split sportsbooks across the country with each school listed as the 2019 national championship favorite at different locations.

Clemson, the 2019 title winner, sits atop the odds boards at New Jersey sportsbooks. The Crimson Tide, who won the 2018 national championship, are betting favorites at several casinos in Las Vegas. Caesars Sportsbook and MGM have both teams listed as co-favorites in both jurisdictions.

According to ESPN's David Purdum, the SuperBook in Las Vegas took $20,000 and $10,000 bets on Alabama at 5-2 odds this week, while CG Technology has taken ten times as much money on Alabama as it did on Clemson heading into Week 1. At William Hill sportsbooks, however, more money has been bet on Clemson than on any other team.

The Tigers won their third national championship in program history by defeating the Crimson Tide 44–16 in last year's title game. Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence put on a dazzling performance when he threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Georgia is listed as the No. 3 favorite to win the national title at 6-1 odds.

Clemson opens the season against Georgia Tech on Thursday, while Alabama faces Duke on Saturday.

