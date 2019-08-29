Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech on Thursday, Aug. 29.

By Jenna West
August 29, 2019

Reigning national champion Clemson will host Georgia Tech in its regular-season opener at Death Valley on Thursday night.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence enters the season as a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after leading the Tigers to a title over Alabama in January. He threw for 3,280 yards with 30 touchdowns in his incredible freshman season. Junior running back Travis Etienne is also expected to put up big numbers again this year and will be hard for Georgia Tech to slow down.

The Yellow Jackets are replacing eight starters on defense. Linebacker David Curry, who recorded 47 interceptions, one interception and one fumble last year, and cornerback Tre Swelling will be tasked with leading the defense this season.

Clemson is heavily favored to win the ACC matchup, which would give them five consecutive victories over Georgia Tech and set a new record for longest winning streak against the Yellow Jackets.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.com.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message