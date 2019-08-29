Reigning national champion Clemson will host Georgia Tech in its regular-season opener at Death Valley on Thursday night.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence enters the season as a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after leading the Tigers to a title over Alabama in January. He threw for 3,280 yards with 30 touchdowns in his incredible freshman season. Junior running back Travis Etienne is also expected to put up big numbers again this year and will be hard for Georgia Tech to slow down.

The Yellow Jackets are replacing eight starters on defense. Linebacker David Curry, who recorded 47 interceptions, one interception and one fumble last year, and cornerback Tre Swelling will be tasked with leading the defense this season.

Clemson is heavily favored to win the ACC matchup, which would give them five consecutive victories over Georgia Tech and set a new record for longest winning streak against the Yellow Jackets.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.com.