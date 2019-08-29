CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson’s costumed Tiger mascot presented to a rocking crowd the national championship trophy, and the school then unveiled the title banner. Minutes later, coach Dabo Swinney sprinted down the hill like his pants were ablaze, and then the Tigers proceeded to dismantle Georgia Tech, an eventual 52-14 win.

College football in Clemson is back, and the Tigers are good again. Here are three things we learned:

Trevor’s wheels: We’ve seen Trevor Lawrence’s arm plenty during Clemson’s undefeated march to the national championship game. On Thursday night, we got a dose of his long, quicker-than-you-thought strides and some perfect-form tackling. OK, so the tackling was only after he nearly threw a pick-six, but he saved said pick-six by putting a shoulder into the interceptor, Tre Swilling, at the Clemson 2-yard line. It was a seven-point play. Clemson’s defense stuffed the Yellow Jackets on four downs. Before hitting him, Lawrence had to catch up with Swilling, too, again showing those wheels. In the first quarter alone, we saw Lawrence take three designed runs for some impressive yardage, and he had a lengthy scramble, too. Maybe last year was just a taste, the tip of what is a giant submerged Trevor iceberg, but a season later is now ready to emerge and swallow college football whole.

Post-option Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets looked like a team that for the last decade has avoided the forward pass. I know, crazy right? It’s going to take a lot longer than eight months for Geoff Collins to implement a good-enough passing attack to win on this level at a place that ran the triple-option for much of this century. GT was 2-for-9 passing for 11 yards and an interception in the first half. In fact, on its very first offensive snap of the season, GT chose a quarterback power run. It took a half-dozen plays for the Yellow Jackets to attempt a traditional dropback passing play. When it did so, it was often not good.

Run Travis run: The Heisman Trophy spotlight this preseason has centered on Lawrence and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, but there’s another Clemson Tiger who deserves some attention and that guy was on fire Thursday. Travis Etienne set career-highs for longest run (90 yards) and total rushing yards (205). He scored three touchdowns, too, averaging more than 17 yards a carry. The Louisiana product is a big fan of Popeyes, so maybe it’s that new chicken sandwich that has him all jacked up. We should all of course keep in mind that he was running against a Georgia Tech defense that’s being rebuilt under Collins, but still, this is a Power 5 unit that ranked 46th nationally last year in total yards allowed.