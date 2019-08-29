UCF will open the 2019 season at home on Thursday, August 29 when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush will make his debut for the 17th-ranked Knights on Thursday night, replacing quarterback McKenzie Milton, who suffered a serious knee and leg injury last November and will redshirt this season as a result. With Milton leading the way, UCF went 25–1 over the past two years and won consecutive AAC titles.

True freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel is also expected to play in UCF's season-opener after impressing at camp.

Florida A&M finished with a 6–5 record last season, tied for second in the Mideastern Athletic Conference. The Rattlers will be led by quarterback Ryan Stanley.

How to watch the game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV.