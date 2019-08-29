Florida A&M vs. UCF Live Stream: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Florida A&M face UCF on Thursday, August 29.

By Emily Caron
August 29, 2019

UCF will open the 2019 season at home on Thursday, August 29 when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush will make his debut for the 17th-ranked Knights on Thursday night, replacing quarterback McKenzie Milton, who suffered a serious knee and leg injury last November and will redshirt this season as a result. With Milton leading the way, UCF went 25–1 over the past two years and won consecutive AAC titles. 

True freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel is also expected to play in UCF's season-opener after impressing at camp.

Florida A&M finished with a 6–5 record last season, tied for second in the Mideastern Athletic Conference. The Rattlers will be led by quarterback Ryan Stanley.

How to watch the game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message