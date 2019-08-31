The 2019 season is officially here for Idaho and Penn State and marks the first time these two teams have ever squared-off. Idaho finished 4-7 last season in the Big Sky Conference, while the Nittany Lions went 9-5 and lost, 27-24, to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. Penn State begins the season ranked No. 15 in the preseason Associated Press poll.

The big question coming into training camp for the Nittany Lions was who would be the starting quarterback? Fans got the answer last week: Sean Clifford. The redshirt sophomore will have big shoes to fill after Trace McSorely. Expect a different style of offense with Clifford under center compared to McSorely, a dual threat quarterback that ran for nearly 800 yards last season. With skill players like KJ Hamler, Pat Freiermuth, Jahan Dotson and Justin Shorter back, the pass game has the potential to be much improved.

Penn State will miss top cornerback Amani Oruwariye, but plenty of top talent returns that is possibly the Lions’ fastest defense during head coach James Franklin’s six-year tenure. Returning first-team All-Big Ten end Yetur Gross-Matos is an established star and a number of defenders — linebackers Micah Parsons and Cam Brown, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and ends Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh — may be poised for breakout seasons. Keep an eye on several members of Penn State’s impressive 2019 recruiting class that enrolled in January. Many of them could play meaningful snaps in the fall, including five-star linebacker Brandon Smith, running back Noah Cain, cornerback Keaton Ellis and linebacker Lance Dixon.

Meanwhile, the Vandals averaged 24.9 points per game last season, with 215.5 yards passing and 153.5 yards rushing. Idaho is bigger up front on the defensive side thanks to 350-pound Jonah Kim and Noah Elliss. Kim has primarily been taking snaps at nose tackle and Elliss has provided an interior pass rusher. Vandals All-America Cade Coffey will be all over the field, handling kickoffs, field goals and punts.

How to watch the game:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.