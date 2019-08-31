Iowa State Escapes Northern Iowa in 29–26 Win in Triple Overtime

No. 21 Iowa State beat Northern Iowa 29–26 on Saturday.

By Jenna West
August 31, 2019

No. 21 Iowa State beat Northern Iowa 29–26 in triple overtime to escape an upset at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sheldon Croney Jr. ran for one-yard to score a late touchdown for the Cyclones. The touchdown was under review to determine if Croney's knee was down before he crossed the plane of the end zone, but the call was upheld.

The Panthers and Cyclones traded pairs of field goals and touchdowns in overtime to stretch out the game. Saturday's win is a huge relief to the Cyclones, who entered the 2019 campaign ranked in the preseason top 25 for the first time in 41 years. A loss to Northern Iowa would have ruined their shot to make the playoff as a dark horse candidate.

Iowa State scored first with a 42-yard field goal in the first quarter, and the game stayed relatively quiet until the third when the Panthers answered with a pair of field goals. Xavior Williams later recovered a fumble from Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy with six seconds left in the third quarter to score a defensive touchdown and put Northern Iowa ahead 13–10.

In the fourth quarter, Iowa State squandered a few key opportunities to take back the lead. With 5:17 left on the clock, Connor Assalley missed a 31-yard field goal. Less than two minutes later, the Cyclones looked like they would score a late touchdown when Williams broke up Purdy's pass to Dylan Soehner near the end zone. Purdy later rushed nine yards for a touchdown, but the Cyclones were called for a holding penalty and had to settle for a field goal to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Purdy finished the game going 30-for-41 with 278 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Northern Iowa redshirt freshman quarterback Will McElvain, who was offered a preferred walk-on spot as a defensive back by Iowa State, went 25-for-42 for 228 yards. He threw for one touchdown in double overtime, the only Northern Iowa offensive touchdown of the game.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message