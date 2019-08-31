Fans and media alike are wondering if the spread offense will be Michigan’s salvation in 2019. The #7-ranked Wolverines begin a season of high expectations on Saturday at home with Shea Patterson and their new-look offense matching up against Middle Tennessee at “The Big House.”

The Wolverines have not won an outright Big Ten title since 2003 and missed out on playing the conference title game last season after losing to archrival Ohio State in their annual grudge match.

Last year’s 62-39 defeat in Columbus further rankled the demanding fan base and made coach Jim Harbaugh the first Michigan coach in school history to lose his first four games against Ohio State. A humbling 41-15 loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl capped a 10-3 season and sent Harbaugh looking for answers to make Michigan a viable College Football Playoff contender.

That hope lies with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who comes to Michigan after serving as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Alabama last season and reaching the CFP title game. The Crimson Tide ranked third in the nation in scoring (45.6 points per game) and sixth in both passing offense (323.6 yards per game) and total offense (522.0).

This is the first of two visits to Big Ten schools for Middle Tennessee, which will play at Iowa on Sept. 28. The Blue Raiders will have a new quarterback under center as coach Rick Stockstill’s son Brent graduated and took his 12,495 passing yards and 106 touchdowns to Florida Atlantic to begin his college coaching career.

Sophomore Asher O’Hara and Chase Cunningham have split first-team reps for the defending champions of the East Division in Conference USA, with both likely to see action in this game since Stockstill has yet to name a starter. The defense lost five starters but does return linebackers DQ Thomas and Khalil Brooks, who ranked 1-2 in sacks with eight and 6.5, respectively.

How to watch the game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.