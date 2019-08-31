Nevada's true freshman kicker Brandon Talton crushed a 56-yard field goal—the third-longest in school history—to give Nevada a 34–31 comeback win over Purdue on Friday night. But that might not have been the highlight of his college debut.

The Wolf Pack surprised Talton with a scholarship right after the walk-off game-winner.

"Congratulations, outstanding," head coach Jay Norvell began the surprise announcement. "Game ball...and a scholarship."

They gave him a scholarship right afterward. Not sure how he’s going to top that night: pic.twitter.com/FKGQ2ZFi0I — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 31, 2019

🚨 WALKOFF 🚨



Freshman kicker Brandon Talton NAILS a 56 yard FG @nevadafootball 34 @boilerfootball 31 pic.twitter.com/XsonzfIOno — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 31, 2019

Talton was a walk-on who earned the starting job over fifth-year senior and scholarship player Spencer Pettit. Talton also made a 34-yarder in addition to hitting all four of his extra points Friday, including a game-tying one from 35 yards out after a penalty with 52 seconds remaining in Nevada's crazy comeback win.