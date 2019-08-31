No. 21 Iowa State will host Northern Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday to kick off the 2019 season.

The Cyclones enter the new campaign ranked in the preseason top 25 for the first time in 41 years. An opening loss to the rival Panthers would quickly derail the start of a promising season. Running back Breece Hall was a huge recruit for Iowa State to bring in, and he's expected to make an impact right away. Hall will split time with sophomore Johnnie Lang, but don't be surprised if he earns the starting job later this year.

All eyes will be on Northern Iowa's redshirt freshman quarterback Will McElvain on Saturday. Iowa State offered him a preferred walk-on spot as a defensive back, but he preferred to stay at quarterback.

How to Watch:

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.