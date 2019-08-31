Northwestern's offense struggled throughout its season opener against Stanford on Friday, failing to score in the first three quarters in a 17-7 loss to the Cardinal. But Wildcats bettors were still sitting pretty in the final minute of action in Palo Alto with Northwestern entering the contest +6.5.

Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson dropped back to pass with 30 seconds left in regulation down 10-7. But a free rusher off the left edge forced Johnson out of the pocket before a Stanford sack sent the ball free. The fumble was then recovered by Stanford in the end zone, giving Wildcats bettors a brutal final-minute loss

[tweet:https://twitter.com/br_betting/status/1167944425747517443

The final-minute futility was a bit of déjà vu for Northwestern. The Wildcats failed to cover against Ohio State in 2013 with a fumble recovered in the end zone on the last play of regulation.

[youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kz_m-s7o4Ao&feature=youtu.be&t=9283

Northwestern may have a difficult time returning to a bowl game for the fifth-straight season in 2019. Johnson went just 6-17 for 55 yards and two interceptions on Saturday in his first game replacing four-year starter Clayton Thorson.