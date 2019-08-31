Northwestern Is Your Early Leader in the Clubhouse for Worst Bad Beat of Season

Quickly

  • Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson dropped back to pass with 30 seconds left in regulation down 10-7, and then it all went downhill from there for Northwestern bettors.
By Michael Shapiro
August 31, 2019

Northwestern's offense struggled throughout its season opener against Stanford on Friday, failing to score in the first three quarters in a 17-7 loss to the Cardinal. But Wildcats bettors were still sitting pretty in the final minute of action in Palo Alto with Northwestern entering the contest +6.5.

Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson dropped back to pass with 30 seconds left in regulation down 10-7. But a free rusher off the left edge forced Johnson out of the pocket before a Stanford sack sent the ball free. The fumble was then recovered by Stanford in the end zone, giving Wildcats bettors a brutal final-minute loss

[tweet:https://twitter.com/br_betting/status/1167944425747517443

The final-minute futility was a bit of déjà vu for Northwestern. The Wildcats failed to cover against Ohio State in 2013 with a fumble recovered in the end zone on the last play of regulation. 

[youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kz_m-s7o4Ao&feature=youtu.be&t=9283

Northwestern may have a difficult time returning to a bowl game for the fifth-straight season in 2019. Johnson went just 6-17 for 55 yards and two interceptions on Saturday in his first game replacing four-year starter Clayton Thorson. 

      Modal message