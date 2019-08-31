Stanford and Northwestern will square off in a non-conference Week 1 matchup on Saturday. Kickoff from Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif. is slated for 4 p.m. ET.

The Cardinal reached a bowl game for the 10th-straight year in 2018, finishing the season at 9–4. Quarterback KJ Costello threw for 3,540 yards and 29 touchdowns last year, and he will log his 25th start for Stanford on Saturday.

Northwestern finished over .500 for the fourth-consecutive season in 2018. the Wildcats finished the season 9–5 following a win over Utah in the Holiday Bowl.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.