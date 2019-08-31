No. 5 Ohio State hosts Florida Atlantic to kick off the 2019 regular season on Saturday.

The Buckeyes' opener will provide the first look at new head coach Ryan Day and transfer quarterback Justin Fields. The sophomore saw playing time in 12 games last season behind Georgia starter Jake Fromm, and many people are curious to see how he'll compare to Dwayne Haskins. While Fields is a dual threat, running back J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for 1,053 yards last season, will be a centerpiece of the Buckeyes' offense. Defensive end Chase Young is expected to have another strong season after finishing 2018 with 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

Florida Atlantic, led by Lane Kiffin, is coming off a 5–7 season. The Owls' offense took a big hit this winter when running back Devin Singletary left for the NFL draft. However, senior tight end Harrison Bryant will help bolster the offense against Ohio State's revamped defense.

Vegas line: Ohio State -27.5

How to Watch:

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: FOX

