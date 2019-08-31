Best Signs From ESPN's Week 1 'College GameDay' Broadcast From Oregon-Auburn

ESPN College GameDay

Check out the best signs from AT&T Stadium.

By Emily Caron
August 31, 2019

ESPN's College GameDay was live from Sundance Square in Fort Worth, Texas for Week 1 ahead of Saturday night's season-opening showdown between No. 11 Oregon and No. 16 Auburn. 

The game is a rematch of the 2011 BCS Championship Game, which was the final game of the BCS era. The 2019 game is only the second meeting between the two in history. In 2011, Auburn defeated Oregon 22–19 with a field goal as time expired. 

The Ducks went 9–4 last season and finished the year with a win over Michigan State in the RedBox Bowl. Oregon is led by Heisman hopeful quarterback Justin Herbert, while the Tigers offense is run by QB Bo Nix–the first true freshman SEC quarterback in 15 years to start a season opener.

Auburn ended last season with an 8–5 with a win over Purdue in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

Check out all the best signs from Saturday's show:

Kickoff for the 2019 AdvoCare Classic is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from A&T Stadium.

