Oregon vs. Auburn Live Stream: Watch Season Opener Online, TV, Time

Find out how to watch Oregon vs. Auburn on Saturday, Aug. 31.

By Emily Caron
August 31, 2019

No. 11 Oregon and No. 16 Auburn will meet in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium for a Saturday night showdown under the lights to open the 2019 season.

Saturday's clash is the only Week 1 game featuring two AP-ranked opponents. The Tigers enter this season after a disappointing 2018 campaign that they finished at 8–5 and put coach Gus Malzahn in the hot seat.

The Ducks return a league-high 10 starters, including Heisman hopeful quarterback Justin Herbert, from last year's 9–4 squad.

ESPN's College GameDay show will be on-site to kick off the college football season.

How to watch the game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.

