Find out how to watch Oregon vs. Auburn on Saturday, Aug. 31.
No. 11 Oregon and No. 16 Auburn will meet in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium for a Saturday night showdown under the lights to open the 2019 season.
Saturday's clash is the only Week 1 game featuring two AP-ranked opponents. The Tigers enter this season after a disappointing 2018 campaign that they finished at 8–5 and put coach Gus Malzahn in the hot seat.
The Ducks return a league-high 10 starters, including Heisman hopeful quarterback Justin Herbert, from last year's 9–4 squad.
ESPN's College GameDay show will be on-site to kick off the college football season.
How to watch the game:
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.