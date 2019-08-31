No. 11 Oregon and No. 16 Auburn will meet in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium for a Saturday night showdown under the lights to open the 2019 season.

Saturday's clash is the only Week 1 game featuring two AP-ranked opponents. The Tigers enter this season after a disappointing 2018 campaign that they finished at 8–5 and put coach Gus Malzahn in the hot seat.

The Ducks return a league-high 10 starters, including Heisman hopeful quarterback Justin Herbert, from last year's 9–4 squad.

ESPN's College GameDay show will be on-site to kick off the college football season.

How to watch the game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.