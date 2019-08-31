College football is back, and Syracuse opens its season against Liberty on Saturday, August 31. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET from Williams Stadium in Virginia.

Last season, Syracuse went 10-3 ending the year with a win 34-18 win over West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl. The Orange only lost to Clemson, Pitt and Notre Dame.

Liberty didn't fare as well, going 6-6. The Flames ended the year on a two-game win streak.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game via WatchESPN.