Syracuse vs. Liberty Live Stream: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Syracuse face Liberty in a matchup Saturday, August 31.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 31, 2019

College football is back, and Syracuse opens its season against Liberty on Saturday, August 31. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET from Williams Stadium in Virginia. 

Last season, Syracuse went 10-3 ending the year with a win 34-18 win over West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl. The Orange only lost to Clemson, Pitt and Notre Dame. 

Liberty didn't fare as well, going 6-6. The Flames ended the year on a two-game win streak. 

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game via WatchESPN.

