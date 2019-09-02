The Scott Satterfield era officially begins on Monday when the Cardinals take the field against No. 9 Notre Dame.

Louisville will be eyeing a turnaround from their 2–10 season last year. Jawon Pass returns as the Cardinals' starting quarterback after throwing for 1,960 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2018.

Notre Dame will be looking for a return trip to the College Football Playoff this season after finishing with a 12–1 record in 2018, their only loss coming to Clemson in the national semifinals. The Irish lost six players to the NFL this past spring, including top rusher Dexter Williams and top receiver Miles Boykin. The team will need to find new playmakers if it hopes to win its first New Year's Six bowl under Brian Kelly this season.

Louisville and Notre Dame have only played each other once before. The Cardinals defeated the Irish 31–28 on Nov. 22, 2014.

How to watch the game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.