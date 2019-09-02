Notre Dame vs. Louisville Live Stream: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Notre Dame take on Louisville on Saturday, 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 02, 2019

The Scott Satterfield era officially begins on Monday when the Cardinals take the field against No. 9 Notre Dame.

Louisville will be eyeing a turnaround from their 2–10 season last year. Jawon Pass returns as the Cardinals' starting quarterback after throwing for 1,960 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2018.

Notre Dame will be looking for a return trip to the College Football Playoff this season after finishing with a 12–1 record in 2018, their only loss coming to Clemson in the national semifinals. The Irish lost six players to the NFL this past spring, including top rusher Dexter Williams and top receiver Miles Boykin. The team will need to find new playmakers if it hopes to win its first New Year's Six bowl under Brian Kelly this season.

Louisville and Notre Dame have only played each other once before. The Cardinals defeated the Irish 31–28 on Nov. 22, 2014.

How to watch the game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message