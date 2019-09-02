South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley will be sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury, and freshman Ryan Hilinski will take over, reports ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Chris Low.

Hilinski will make his first college start Saturday against Charleston Southern at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Bentley was injured in the Gamecocks' 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Saturday. He went 16-for-30 for 142 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss. Bentley has started 33 games for South Carolina, and he has thrown for 7,527 yards and 55 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

Hilinski is a true freshman from Orange, California, and was a top-100 prospect. He is the younger brother of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski who died from a self-inflicted gun wound Jan. 16, 2018. Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop profiled the family's journey for answers following his death and how they've wrestled with emotions surrounding the game.