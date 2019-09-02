Texas A&M offensive lineman Jared Hocker is confident in Saturday's result against Clemson.

The junior made a bold prediction, telling reporters, "There will be an upset," when the No. 12 Aggies play on the road at Death Valley.

Texas A&M OL Jared Hocker said the No. 12 Aggies will beat No. 1 Clemson on Saturday: ‘There will be an upset’ pic.twitter.com/1PSpFYNL8G — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) September 2, 2019

Clemson, the defending national champion, is ranked No. 1 after winning its first game against Georgia Tech.

Last season, the Aggies held their own against the Tigers, losing 28-26. Quarterback Kelly Bryant, who transferred to Missouri, played most of the game for Clemson, while Trevor Lawrence had nine pass attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown.

When Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was asked about the comments, Fisher replied, "Who said that?" When he was told it was Hocker, the coach said, "Well, Jared better play well."

Hocker started in last week's win over Texas State.