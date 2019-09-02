Texas A&M's Jared Hocker on Clemson Matchup: 'There Will Be An Upset'

Texas A&M offensive lineman Jared Hocker is confident in Saturday's result against Clemson. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 02, 2019

Texas A&M offensive lineman Jared Hocker is confident in Saturday's result against Clemson. 

The junior made a bold prediction, telling reporters, "There will be an upset," when the No. 12 Aggies play on the road at Death Valley. 

Clemson, the defending national champion, is ranked No. 1 after winning its first game against Georgia Tech.

Last season, the Aggies held their own against the Tigers, losing 28-26. Quarterback Kelly Bryant, who transferred to Missouri, played most of the game for Clemson, while Trevor Lawrence had nine pass attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown.

When Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was asked about the comments, Fisher replied, "Who said that?" When he was told it was Hocker, the coach said, "Well, Jared better play well."

Hocker started in last week's win over Texas State. 

 

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message